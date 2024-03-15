China's JD.com walks away from bidding for Currys

Chinese online retailer JD.com said on Friday that it would not make an offer for British electricals group Currys, days after U.S. investor Elliott Advisors walked away from tabling a bid.

Currys shares, which slumped to a session low after the update, were down 6% at 55.4 pence by 1409 GMT. "JD.com today confirms that, following careful consideration, it does not intend to make an offer for Currys," the company said.

Elliott walked away on Monday, saying Currys' board would not engage with it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)