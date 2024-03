BRIEF-Reddit Inc Received A Letter From FTC Advising That FTC’S Staff Is Conducting A Non-Public Inquiry On March 14

Reddit Inc: * REDDIT INC: ON MARCH 14, 2024, WE RECEIVED A LETTER FROM THE FTC ADVISING US THAT THE FTC'S STAFF IS CONDUCTING A NON-PUBLIC INQUIRY

* REDDIT INC: FTC INQUIRY FOCUSED ON OUR SALE, LICENSING, OR SHARING OF USER-GENERATED CONTENT WITH THIRD PARTIES TO TRAIN AI MODELS - SEC FILING * REDDIT: LETTER INDICATED FTC STAFF INTERESTED IN MEETING WITH US TO LEARN MORE ABOUT PLANS, FTC INTENDED TO REQUEST INFO & DOCS FROM US AS INQUIRY CONTINUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)