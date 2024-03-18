Tesla shares gain after Model Y price hike in U.S., Europe
Shares of Tesla rose by nearly 7% on Monday after the automaker announced price increases for its Model Y electric vehicles across some European countries and the United States. Tesla said prices of its Model Y vehicles will be increased by approximately 2,000 euros ($2,177) in some European countries effective March 22, according to a company statement on Saturday. Tesla shares rose as high as $174.72, up nearly 7%, on Monday following the announcements.
Shares of Tesla rose by nearly 7% on Monday after the automaker announced price increases for its Model Y electric vehicles across some European countries and the United States.
Tesla said prices of its Model Y vehicles will be increased by approximately 2,000 euros ($2,177) in some European countries effective March 22, according to a company statement on Saturday. It had announced on Friday price hikes for all Model Y cars in the U.S. by $1,000 effective April 1. Tesla shares rose as high as $174.72, up nearly 7%, on Monday following the announcements. The stock is on track for its second straight day of gains after dropping to a near 10-month low last week. It was last up 5.8% at $173.13.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Seek nod before launching AI models in India: Centre to social media platforms
WRAPUP 1-China vows to 'transform' economic model, targets growth at around 5%
New AI model diagnoses diseases by drawing visual maps
MP govt to provide district hospitals for establishment of medical colleges under PPP model
ICA India Unveils Stock and Flow Model Showcasing India's Copper Demand and Supply Landscape