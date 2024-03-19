Left Menu

H1B initial registration period to close on March 22

Online registration for H-1B visas for fiscal 2025 closes on March 22 at 12 noon Eastern Time. Prospective petitioners and legal representatives must use the USCIS online account to register each beneficiary and pay the registration fee. Form I-129 and Form I-907 are now accessible in USCIS online accounts. Online filing for H-1B cap petitions begins on April 1.

  • Country:
  • United States

The initial registration period for the most sought-after H-1B visas for foreign guest workers for fiscal 2025 closes at 12 noon Eastern Time on March 22, a federal agency has said.

During this period, prospective petitioners and legal representatives must use an online account of US Citizenship and Immigration Services to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the associated registration fee for each beneficiary, US Citizenship and Immigration Services said on Monday.

Online account users will also be able to collaborate on registrations and petitions with enhanced organisational account features in their online accounts, it said.

Form I-129, petition for a non-immigrant worker, for H-1B petitions and Form I-907, request for premium processing service, are now accessible in USCIS online accounts, a media release said.

USCIS will begin accepting online filing of the forms for H-1B cap petitions on April 1. ''We will announce when online filing of non-cap H-1B petitions is available,'' USCIS said.

