Left Menu

Samsung launches Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G mobile phones

Consumer electronics brand Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G mobile phones in the mid-premium segment.The new A series devices have multiple features including Gorilla Glass Victus plus protection, camera features enhanced by AI, and a tamper-resistant security solution, the Samsung Knox Vault, amongst many other new features, a company official said.Galaxy A series has been the highest-selling smartphone series in India for the last two years, showcasing its popularity among the consumers.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:54 IST
Samsung launches Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G mobile phones
  • Country:
  • India

Consumer electronics brand Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G mobile phones in the mid-premium segment.

The new A series devices have multiple features including Gorilla Glass Victus plus protection, camera features enhanced by AI, and a tamper-resistant security solution, the Samsung Knox Vault, amongst many other new features, a company official said.

''Galaxy A series has been the highest-selling smartphone series in India for the last two years, showcasing its popularity among the consumers. The launch of Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G reinforces our commitment to make flagship-like innovations accessible to all,'' Hirendra kumar Rathod, Senior Director, MX Business, Samsung India, said in a release.

He said that for the first time, Galaxy A55 5G gets a metal frame and Galaxy A35 5G gets a premium glass back.

Rathod informed that the new A series smartphones come with multiple innovative AI-enhanced camera features.

Also, Samsung Knox Vault Security comes for the first time in A-Series making flagship-level security accessible to more people.

''The hardware-based security system offers comprehensive protection against both hardware and software attacks. It can help protect the most critical data on a device, including lock screen credentials, such as PIN codes, passwords and patterns,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024