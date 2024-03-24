Russia violates Poland's air space in attack on Ukraine, Poland's armed forces say
Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 11:36 IST
Russia violated Poland's airspace early on Sunday with a cruise missile launched at targets in western Ukraine, Poland's armed forces said.
"On March 24 at 4:23 a.m. (0323 GMT), there was a violation of Polish airspace by one of the cruise missiles launched overnight by long-range aviation of the Russian Federation," the armed forces said on the social media platform X.
"The object entered Polish space near the town of Oserdow (Lublin Voivodeship) and stayed there for 39 seconds. During the entire flight, it was observed by military radar systems."

