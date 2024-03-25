Science News Roundup: Soyuz craft launches en route to International Space Station, 2 days after glitch
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Soyuz craft launches en route to International Space Station, 2 days after glitch
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a Russian, a Belarusian and an American en route to the International Space Station (ISS) was launched on Saturday from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, live footage showed. The original planned launch was aborted seconds before takeoff on Thursday because of a problem with a chemical power source.
(With inputs from agencies.)
