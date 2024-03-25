Left Menu

Soyuz spacecraft with American, Russian and Belarusian docks with ISS

A Russian spacecraft carrying a Russian, a Belarusian and an American successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, live TV images showed. The original launch was aborted seconds before takeoff on Thursday because of a problem with a chemical power source. The spacecraft was carrying Russian Oleg Novitsky, Belarusian Marina Vasilevskaya and American Tracy Dyson.

A Russian spacecraft carrying a Russian, a Belarusian and an American successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, live TV images showed. The Soyuz spacecraft was launched on Saturday, two days later than planned. The original launch was aborted seconds before takeoff on Thursday because of a problem with a chemical power source.

The spacecraft was carrying Russian Oleg Novitsky, Belarusian Marina Vasilevskaya and American Tracy Dyson. Novitsky and Vasilevskaya will return to Earth on April 6 with Loral O'Hara, a U.S. astronaut currently aboard the orbital station. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

