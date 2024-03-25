US targets China-based firm under new cyber-related sanctions, Treasury website shows

The United States on Monday imposed cyber-related sanctions on China-based Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science And Technology Company Ltd, according to a notice on the U.S. Treasury Department's website.

The notice was posted after CNN reported earlier on Monday that the Biden administration was set to accuse Chinese hackers who work on behalf of China's civilian intelligence service of targeting U.S. companies in a sweeping espionage campaign.

