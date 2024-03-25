Left Menu

US targets China-based firm under new cyber-related sanctions, Treasury website shows

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 20:55 IST
US targets China-based firm under new cyber-related sanctions, Treasury website shows

The United States on Monday imposed cyber-related sanctions on China-based Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science And Technology Company Ltd, according to a notice on the U.S. Treasury Department's website.

The notice was posted after CNN reported earlier on Monday that the Biden administration was set to accuse Chinese hackers who work on behalf of China's civilian intelligence service of targeting U.S. companies in a sweeping espionage campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024