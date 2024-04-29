Left Menu

Critical Minerals Summit commenced to enhance processing and beneficiation capabilities

Shri V L Kantha Rao, in his keynote address, underscored India's urgent need for robust exploration and utilization of critical minerals to support the nation's rapid economic growth and clean energy aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:40 IST
Critical Minerals Summit commenced to enhance processing and beneficiation capabilities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Critical Minerals Summit: Enhancing Beneficiation and Processing Capabilities' commenced at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi today. The summit, designed to foster collaboration and innovation in critical minerals beneficiation and processing, was inaugurated under the patronage of the Ministry of Mines, with Shri V L Kantha Rao, Secretary of Mines, presiding over the opening ceremony.

The summit featured exhibition pavilions showcasing a diverse array of minerals sourced from both terrestrial and marine environments, providing attendees with a comprehensive view of the critical minerals landscape.

Shri V L Kantha Rao, in his keynote address, underscored India's urgent need for robust exploration and utilization of critical minerals to support the nation's rapid economic growth and clean energy aspirations. He highlighted recent government initiatives, including mineral block auctions, aimed at accelerating domestic mineral exploration and production.

On the sidelines of the summit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Mines and Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation. This MoU initiates a partnership between Ministry of Mines, Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and TERI. This partnership will focus on providing knowledge support in the field of Critical Minerals which are crucial for India’s economic development, national security, and low-carbon energy transition.

The summit also hosted dynamic panel discussions on crucial topics such as building India's processing and beneficiation capabilities and scaling strategies for domestic and global markets. Notable discussions revolved around the Ministry's commitment to infrastructure development for research and development in mineral processing, with initiatives like the Indo-Australian Critical Minerals Research Hub at IIT Hyderabad.

Thereafter, a technology session was held where private companies, R&D institutions, academia as well as GSI and NFTDC showcased India’s Mineral potential and technology available for processing and beneficiation of critical minerals in India through a presentation.

Dr. Veena Kumari D., Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, concluded the day by emphasizing the need for efficient processing technologies amidst global policy uncertainties. She underscored India's potential as a leading player in electric vehicles, energy storage technologies, and other critical sectors, stressing the importance of nurturing a robust domestic supply chain.

The summit, poised to continue its deliberations over the next day, aims to position India as a global hub for critical mineral processing, thereby supporting the nation's ambitions of becoming a self-reliant and globally competitive player in the critical minerals arena.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024