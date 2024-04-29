Critical Minerals Summit commenced to enhance processing and beneficiation capabilities

The 'Critical Minerals Summit: Enhancing Beneficiation and Processing Capabilities' commenced at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi today. The summit, designed to foster collaboration and innovation in critical minerals beneficiation and processing, was inaugurated under the patronage of the Ministry of Mines, with Shri V L Kantha Rao, Secretary of Mines, presiding over the opening ceremony.

The summit featured exhibition pavilions showcasing a diverse array of minerals sourced from both terrestrial and marine environments, providing attendees with a comprehensive view of the critical minerals landscape.

Shri V L Kantha Rao, in his keynote address, underscored India's urgent need for robust exploration and utilization of critical minerals to support the nation's rapid economic growth and clean energy aspirations. He highlighted recent government initiatives, including mineral block auctions, aimed at accelerating domestic mineral exploration and production.

On the sidelines of the summit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Mines and Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation. This MoU initiates a partnership between Ministry of Mines, Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and TERI. This partnership will focus on providing knowledge support in the field of Critical Minerals which are crucial for India’s economic development, national security, and low-carbon energy transition.

The summit also hosted dynamic panel discussions on crucial topics such as building India's processing and beneficiation capabilities and scaling strategies for domestic and global markets. Notable discussions revolved around the Ministry's commitment to infrastructure development for research and development in mineral processing, with initiatives like the Indo-Australian Critical Minerals Research Hub at IIT Hyderabad.

Thereafter, a technology session was held where private companies, R&D institutions, academia as well as GSI and NFTDC showcased India’s Mineral potential and technology available for processing and beneficiation of critical minerals in India through a presentation.

Dr. Veena Kumari D., Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, concluded the day by emphasizing the need for efficient processing technologies amidst global policy uncertainties. She underscored India's potential as a leading player in electric vehicles, energy storage technologies, and other critical sectors, stressing the importance of nurturing a robust domestic supply chain.

The summit, poised to continue its deliberations over the next day, aims to position India as a global hub for critical mineral processing, thereby supporting the nation's ambitions of becoming a self-reliant and globally competitive player in the critical minerals arena.

(With Inputs from PIB)