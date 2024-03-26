Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) with sleek design and powerful battery

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its stylish new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) with a high-precision S Pen, a sleek design and long-lasting power. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will be available starting March 28.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes bundled with an ergonomic S Pen that preserves comfort despite long usage periods. Additionally, without a separate charger, the S Pen is ready whenever creativity strikes.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch TFT screen to provide a captivating viewing experience. Sporting a premium metallic look, the tablet will be available in three attractive color options - Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink and Mint.

The tablet is equipped with a 7,040mAh battery that allows for 14 hours of non-stop video playback and runs on Android 14. The tablet is fully compatible with Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Buds FE.

In terms of memory and storage, the device comes with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. As for the cameras, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

"At Samsung, we understand that life is fast, work is dynamic and consumers need a device that can keep up with their busy everyday lifestyles. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) and its S Pen are the ultimate companions for seamlessly blending productivity with entertainment and creativity, enabling people to do more of what they enjoy on the go," said Junho Park, VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.