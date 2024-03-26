Left Menu

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) with sleek design and powerful battery

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-03-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 16:51 IST
Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) with sleek design and powerful battery
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its stylish new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) with a high-precision S Pen, a sleek design and long-lasting power. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will be available starting March 28.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes bundled with an ergonomic S Pen that preserves comfort despite long usage periods. Additionally, without a separate charger, the S Pen is ready whenever creativity strikes.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch TFT screen to provide a captivating viewing experience. Sporting a premium metallic look, the tablet will be available in three attractive color options - Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink and Mint.

The tablet is equipped with a 7,040mAh battery that allows for 14 hours of non-stop video playback and runs on Android 14. The tablet is fully compatible with Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Buds FE.

In terms of memory and storage, the device comes with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. As for the cameras, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

"At Samsung, we understand that life is fast, work is dynamic and consumers need a device that can keep up with their busy everyday lifestyles. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) and its S Pen are the ultimate companions for seamlessly blending productivity with entertainment and creativity, enabling people to do more of what they enjoy on the go," said Junho Park, VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024