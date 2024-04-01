Left Menu

Telegram introduces reward system and Business features

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-04-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 09:56 IST
Telegram is introducing a reward system for channel owners to receive 50% of the revenue from ads displayed in their channels. Public channel owners with at least 1000 subscribers will be eligible for revenue from ads.

You can withdraw your rewards without fees or reinvest them into Telegram ads, collectible usernames or Premium giveaways. Go to Channel Settings > Statistics > Monetization to see your channel's monetization stats.

Telegram is introducing a new type of ad, which users can purchase with Toncoins cryptocurrency to promote their bot or channel. When creating an ad, you can choose the exact channels where you'd like the add to be visible.

In parallel, Telegram has announced Telegram Business which provides access to business features, such as opening hours, location, quick replies, automated messages, custom start page, chatbot support, and more.

More specifically, Telegram Business allows you to:

  • Display your hours of operation and show your location on a map
  • Customize your start page for empty chats, choosing which text and sticker people see before you start a conversation
  • Create quick replies. Quick replies are shortcuts for sending preset messages that may contain several messages and support text formatting, links, stickers, media, and files
  • Set a greeting message that will be sent to users who contact you for the first time, ensuring that they get an instant reply with important information or just a friendly hello
  • Set an away message to be sent when your business is closed or while you're on vacation.
  • Add colored labels to chats, giving them unique tags based on the chat folders they are in.
  • Create links to chat with your business – like a button to reserve a table or track an order. Clicking on these links will instantly open a chat with you and paste a suggested message for the user.
  • Connect Telegram bots that will process and answer messages on your behalf.

At present, all Telegram Business features are available at no extra cost to Telegram Premium subscribers. You can find them in Settings > Telegram Business.

