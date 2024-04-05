Left Menu

Cycling-Van der Poel believes riders are the biggest danger in cycling

"If you go into Arenberg in 20th position, it's pretty good, you're still in the race, but if you go into the chicane in 20th position, I think everyone who is after positions 5 to 10 will get stuck and then you easily lose 30 seconds." Van der Poel's belief that riders themselves are the biggest danger will not, however, see him change his tactics for the race as he pursues his sixth Monument title.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 16:39 IST
Cycling-Van der Poel believes riders are the biggest danger in cycling
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mathieu van der Poel aims to retain his Paris Roubaix title this weekend, and when it comes to race safety he feels that riders are the main danger, the Dutchman said on Friday. Thursday's stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country was marred by a horrific crash where Jonas Vingegaard broke a collarbone and several ribs and also sustained pulmonary contusion and a pneumothorax.

The crash happened at a turn on a high-speed descent, and race leader Primoz Roglic was forced to abandon the tour, while Remco Evenepoel suffered a fracture to his right collarbone and his right shoulder blade. "I think the most dangerous part of cycling is the riders themselves," Van der Poel told a press conference before Sunday's race.

"We take risks and that's the main problem, everyone wants to be at the front in the same place and it's not possible. "We can change a lot of things to make it better, but it's never going to be completely secure."

World champion Van der Poel won his third Tour of Flanders last Sunday, and this Sunday he is favourite to successfully defend his Paris Roubaix title. Race organizers have implemented a chicane to slow the riders down as they head into the notorious cobbled Trouee d'Arenberg, one of the most dangerous sections of the Hell of the North.

The change was announced a few days before the race, and Van der Poel responded to a video of the chicane posted on social media platform X by asking "Is this a joke?", and the rider is still not convinced. "I think it's good that they're trying something. But in my opinion, the chicane is not the right solution and also to do it in the week before the race is not the best option either," he said.

"It's one of the most dangerous places of the season, so it's good that they're thinking about change, but for me, change isn't always the best thing to do. "If you go into Arenberg in 20th position, it's pretty good, you're still in the race, but if you go into the chicane in 20th position, I think everyone who is after positions 5 to 10 will get stuck and then you easily lose 30 seconds."

Van der Poel's belief that riders themselves are the biggest danger will not, however, see him change his tactics for the race as he pursues his sixth Monument title. "Like I said, the riders are the main issue, but I'm also joining the party, if you want to win, you have to be where everyone wants to be at the crucial moments."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024