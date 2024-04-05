Left Menu

Greaves Retail inks tech transfer pact with EV parts maker Tsuyo

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 18:53 IST
Greavez Retail on Friday said it has entered into a strategic technology transfer pact with EV parts maker Tsuyo Manufacturing to manufacture components for low-speed three-wheelers.

The collaboration with Tsuyo would include the transfer of technology and know-how related to electric motors, wound motors, and controllers specifically designed for these vehicles. The agreement marks a significant milestone in Greaves Cotton's commitment to advancing its presence in the low-speed electric 3-wheeler (L3) vehicle segment, the company said.

Greaves Retail CEO Narasimha Jayakumar said, ''Together, we are poised to revolutionise the L3 segment, delivering unparalleled solutions that empower individuals and businesses.''

