Left Menu

Meta to start labeling more AI-generated content

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-04-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 22:23 IST
Meta to start labeling more AI-generated content
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Meta said Friday it will begin labeling a wider range of video, audio and image content as "Made with AI" based on its detection of industry-shared signals of AI images or people self-disclosing that they're uploading AI-generated content.

The company will label AI-generated content on Facebook, Instagram and Threads starting in May 2024, and beginning in July 2024, it will stop removing content solely based on its manipulated video policy.

Meta noted that if the content, regardless of whether it is created by AI or a person, violates its policies against voter interference, bullying and harassment, violence and incitement, or any other policy in our Community Standards, it will still be removed.

The changes are being applied based on feedback from Meta's Oversight Board and its policy review process with public opinion surveys and expert consultations.

"We agree with the Oversight Board’s argument that our existing approach is too narrow since it only covers videos that are created or altered by AI to make a person appear to say something they didn’t say. The labels will cover a broader range of content in addition to the manipulated content that the Oversight Board recommended labeling. If we determine that digitally-created or altered images, video or audio create a particularly high risk of materially deceiving the public on a matter of importance, we may add a more prominent label so people have more information and context," Meta wrote in a blog post.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024