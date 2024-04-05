Meta to start labeling more AI-generated content

Meta said Friday it will begin labeling a wider range of video, audio and image content as "Made with AI" based on its detection of industry-shared signals of AI images or people self-disclosing that they're uploading AI-generated content.

The company will label AI-generated content on Facebook, Instagram and Threads starting in May 2024, and beginning in July 2024, it will stop removing content solely based on its manipulated video policy.

Meta noted that if the content, regardless of whether it is created by AI or a person, violates its policies against voter interference, bullying and harassment, violence and incitement, or any other policy in our Community Standards, it will still be removed.

The changes are being applied based on feedback from Meta's Oversight Board and its policy review process with public opinion surveys and expert consultations.

"We agree with the Oversight Board’s argument that our existing approach is too narrow since it only covers videos that are created or altered by AI to make a person appear to say something they didn’t say. The labels will cover a broader range of content in addition to the manipulated content that the Oversight Board recommended labeling. If we determine that digitally-created or altered images, video or audio create a particularly high risk of materially deceiving the public on a matter of importance, we may add a more prominent label so people have more information and context," Meta wrote in a blog post.