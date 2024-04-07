Left Menu

AI can drive efficiency, but raises mkt concentration concerns: Competition Commission chief

CCI chief Ravneet Kaur highlights concerns about market concentration and anti-competitive behavior with the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning. CCI will commission a study to explore the impact of AI on competition law and formulate policies to address these implications effectively. The study will also assess how AI can be used by the regulator.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 12:39 IST
AI can drive efficiency, but raises mkt concentration concerns: Competition Commission chief
  • Country:
  • India

Artificial intelligence and machine learning can drive efficiency and innovation but also raise concerns related to market concentration and potential anti-competitive behaviour, according to CCI chief Ravneet Kaur.

The watchdog CCI, which has the mandate to curb anti-competitive ways and foster fair competition, will soon commission a study to look at all aspects of artificial intelligence (AI).

The request for proposal (RFP) for inviting agencies to conduct the study is expected to be issued in the coming weeks.

In a recent interview with PTI, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said the study will also look at how AI can also be used by the regulator.

''The rise of AI and Machine Learning (ML) presents both opportunities and challenges in the context of competition law.

''These technologies can drive efficiency, personalisation and innovation but also raise concerns related to market concentration and potential anti-competitive behaviour,'' she said.

Kaur also stressed that the regulator is closely monitoring these developments to ensure that the competition framework remains robust and capable of addressing these new dynamics.

About the study, she said the aim is to explore how AI is reshaping market dynamics, pinpoint challenges AI poses to existing competition law frameworks and formulate policies that address AI's implications on competition effectively.

The CCI has been taking enforcement actions and advocacy measures, among other activities to tackle anti-competitive practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

