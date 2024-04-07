Canada's Trudeau announces package of AI investment measures
Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 07-04-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 21:25 IST
Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau on Sunday said the upcoming budget will include a C$2.4 billion ($1.77 billion) package of measures that invest in the country's artificial intelligence (AI) sector, according to a news release.
The measures include a C$2 billion investment to build and provide access to computing capabilities and technological infrastructure for Canada's AI researchers, start-ups, and scale-ups, the news release said. Canada's budget is due to be tabled on April 16.
