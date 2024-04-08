Samsung launches Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G in India

Samsung India has launched two new M series devices - Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G, with stylish sleek design, Super AMOLED Plus display, massive battery and powerful processors.

Galaxy M55 5G will be available in two colours - Light Green and Denim Blac - and three configurations - 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+ 256GB, priced at Rs 26999, Rs 29999 and Rs 32999, respectively. The phone will be available for purchase starting today on Amazon, Samsung.com and at select retail stores.

The Galaxy M15 5G will be available in three colour options - Celestial Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz - and two storage variants - 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB, priced at Rs 12999 and Rs 14499, respectively. Galaxy M15 5G will be available on Amazon and at select retail stores.

Specifications and features

Display

The Galaxy M55 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate while the Galaxy M15 5G boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

Processor and battery

Under the hood, the Galaxy M55 5G has a 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor and is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 45W super-fast charging.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M15 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It is backed by a 6000 mAh battery that lasts for up to two days on a single charge.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G comes with a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera, which is assisted by an 8MP Ultra-Wide lens along with a 50MP high-resolution front camera for selfies.

The Galaxy M15 5G sports a 50MP triple camera setup and also houses a 13MP front camera for selfies.

Security

Both the new M-series smartphones come with Knox Security - Samsung's defense-grade privacy and security solution. Additionally, they are equipped with Samsung Knox Vault that protects against both hardware and software attacks.

Both devices will get four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.