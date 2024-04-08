Left Menu

Samsung launches Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-04-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 16:51 IST
Samsung launches Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G in India
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics
  • Country:
  • India

Samsung India has launched two new M series devices - Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G, with stylish sleek design, Super AMOLED Plus display, massive battery and powerful processors.

Galaxy M55 5G will be available in two colours - Light Green and Denim Blac - and three configurations - 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+ 256GB, priced at Rs 26999, Rs 29999 and Rs 32999, respectively. The phone will be available for purchase starting today on Amazon, Samsung.com and at select retail stores.

The Galaxy M15 5G will be available in three colour options - Celestial Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz - and two storage variants - 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB, priced at Rs 12999 and Rs 14499, respectively. Galaxy M15 5G will be available on Amazon and at select retail stores.

Specifications and features

Display

The Galaxy M55 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate while the Galaxy M15 5G boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

Processor and battery

Under the hood, the Galaxy M55 5G has a 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor and is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 45W super-fast charging.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M15 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It is backed by a 6000 mAh battery that lasts for up to two days on a single charge.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G comes with a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera, which is assisted by an 8MP Ultra-Wide lens along with a 50MP high-resolution front camera for selfies.

The Galaxy M15 5G sports a 50MP triple camera setup and also houses a 13MP front camera for selfies.

Security

Both the new M-series smartphones come with Knox Security - Samsung's defense-grade privacy and security solution. Additionally, they are equipped with Samsung Knox Vault that protects against both hardware and software attacks.

Both devices will get four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024