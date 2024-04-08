Left Menu

NeGD holds 43rd CISO Deep-Dive training programme under Capacity Building scheme

New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:19 IST
NeGD holds 43rd CISO Deep-Dive training programme under Capacity Building scheme
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
‘Cyber Surakshit Bharat’ initiative of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) was conceptualised with the mission to spread awareness about cyber-crime and build capacities of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and frontline IT officials, across all government departments, for ensuring adequate safety measures to combat the growing menace of cyber crime and enable organisations to defend their digital infrastructures and become future-ready in tackling cyber-attacks. 

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under its Capacity Building scheme, organised the 43rd CISO Deep-Dive training programme from April 8-12, 2024 with participants from Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and National Capital Territory of Delhi at Indian Institute of Public Administration in New Delhi. 

The inaugural session of the programme was attended by senior officials from MeitY, NeGD & IIPA. The deep-dive training specifically aimed at educating and enabling CISOs to understand cyber-attacks comprehensively and thoroughly, get necessary exposure in latest technologies of safeguard and translate the benefits of a resilient e-infrastructure to individual organizations and citizens at large. The training also focussed on providing a holistic view of legal provisions, enabling CISOs to formulate policies in the domain of cyber security and build concrete cyber crisis management plans.

The aim of the program is to spread awareness, build capacities as well as enable Government departments to take steps to create a cyber resilient eco system. The endeavour of the programme is to sensitise and orient participants on cyber safety and security, thus facilitating the Digital India programme for integrated delivery of various Government services to citizens.  The programme also imparts holistic information and knowledge about cyber security to enable government departments to look after their cyber hygiene, safety and security.

Launched in 2018, the CISO training is the first-of-its-kind of partnership between the Government and industry consortium under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Since June 2018 until April 2024, the NeGD has conducted 43 batches of CISO deep-dive training programmes for over 1,604 CISOs and frontline IT officials.

(With Inputs from PIB)

