Zee sweeps top honors at the 2023 Drivers of Digital (DOD) Awards on 29th March 2024

In an incredible gathering of digital marketing enthusiasts, the Drivers of Digital Awards & Summit 2023 took center stage, illuminating the Indian digital marketing landscape with a stellar display of innovation, excellence, and a shared commitment to success. Organized by INKSPELL, Global Trends Forum and ICIC, this event not only set new benchmarks but also ignited a vision for the future of marketing in India.

Under the captivating theme of ''Digital Dynamics Unleashed'', the event served as a powerful platform for acknowledging and celebrating the incredible achievements of businesses, agencies, and individuals in the digital sphere. It was a testament to the boundless potential within the digital domain and the unstoppable drive of the digital marketing community.

Honoring Excellence: The highlight of the event was the highly-anticipated awards ceremony, where exceptional talents and pioneering efforts in digital marketing were recognized. Zee Bangla bagged the Digital Brand of the Year while the Agency of the Year awards was taken home by Schbang. Some of the major winners in the Apex category of awards are Jio Airfiber, Goldify LLP, Amit Pandey, Twastree Chakravarty and Prabhasakshi. The other companies that participated and won the prestigious awards at the ceremony are TVS Credit Services Limited, ABP Digital, OneAndOnlyDesign Agency, Domino's, Jio, Ethinos, Tata Capital, Times Network, Columbia Pacific Communities, KTM India, Hershey's Kisses, iDare, CC Avenue (Infibeam Avenues Limited), Mainframe Networks, Corteva, Hisense India, Nasscom, Grapes Worldwide, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, IndiaFirst Life, Schbang, ICICI Prudential AMC, Altimetrik, IIFL Home Finance, ICICI Securities, Blinkit, Applabs, Pepsi, Mirae Asset Capital Management, Mobikwik, Lufthansa, GBIM, 5Paisa, Puretech Digital, Fincare Small Finance Bank, TTK Prestige, Xapads Media, Ice Media Lab, NP Digital India, Interactive Avenues, Art-E Mediatech, Shisham Digital, Tanishq, Jagran New Media, Cipla, Anand Rathi, Cadbury and Red Bus, amongst others.

The ceremony was a celebration of creativity, vision, and impactful campaigns that have reshaped the digital landscape. The esteemed jury panel who picked the winners are Amit Sethiya of Syska group, Amitabh Biswas of Times Network, Amiya Swarup of Ernst & Young LLP, Anand Bhatia of Fino Payments Bank, Archana Aggarwal of Airtel, Ashish Tiwari of Home credit, Azmat Habibulla of South Indian Bank, Balaaji Vaidyanathan of Franklin Templeton, Bhakti Kandalkar of Zee5 Global, Bhavesh Dalmia of Cipla, Binda Dey of KKR & Knight Riders Global Franchises, Gaurav Soni of Perfetti Van Melle, Imran Qadri of Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Kavita Jagtiani of L&T Finance, Madhu Dutta of Raymond Limited, Madhumita Phukan of Tech Mahindra, Mayank Prabhakar of Vivo India, Mukesh Ghuraiya of Modi Naturals, Neelima Burra of Luminous Power Technologies, Nikhil Bharadwaj of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Piali Dasgupta ex-Pacific Communities, Prasad Pimple of Kotak Life, Priyanka Sehgal of Sparkles Dating, Rachna Kanwar of Radio City & Mid-Day, Raja Chakraborty of Continental Coffee, Raja M.V.S.M.A of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Saurabh Srivastava of Found It (Formerly Monster), Shalmali Desai of Tata Play, Sharmila Sandeep of Saint-Gobain India - Gyproc Business, Shobha Vasudevan of Dell Technologies, Shrishail Deshnur of Indira IVF Group, Soumen Das of Cipla, Sudeep Chawla of Pidilite Industries, Sudhanshu Tripathi of Quick Heal, Sugato Banerji of Dish TV India, Vaibhav Rathi of Marico and Varsha Ojha of Shemaroo.

Illuminating Insights: The event witnessed engaging panel discussion on the topic ''Crafting Compelling Narratives, Fostering Loyalty, and Navigating Consumer Decision-Making'' by esteemed industry leaders like Ankoor Dasguupta, Chief Marketing Officer of Shisham Digital, Shobha Vasudevan, Head - Enterprise Communications and PR of Dell Technologies India, Amiya Swarup Partner, Marketing Advisory Services of Ernst & Young LLP and Nidhi S Mittal, group Chief Executive Officer of Blue Vector. They shared their experiences and insights, providing viewers with valuable takeaways. The discussion dissected the trends, challenges, and opportunities within the dynamic digital realm.

The sharing of knowledge, experiences, and inspiration was the pulse of the event, fostering a collective spirit of growth and innovation.

Charting the Digital Future: As the curtains came down on the Drivers of Digital Awards & Summit 2023, one fact became abundantly clear: ''Digital Dynamics Unleashed'' was not just a theme; it was a clarion call to action. The event emphasized the vast potential of digital marketing, uniting creativity, data, and revenue to drive success.

The overwhelming success of the event underscores the dynamic nature of the digital marketing landscape and the unyielding spirit of individuals and organizations committed to redefining the industry's boundaries.

A Resounding Applause: A heartfelt round of applause goes out to all the winners, participants, and viewers of the DOD 2023 who transformed this event into a resounding success. The Drivers of Digital Awards & Summit 2023 was more than just an event; it was a celebration of brilliance and innovation within the digital realm. The event was supported by our key Partners including Josh App, One India, Approach Entertainment, Go Spiritual India, 24 Frames Digital, ED Times, Kenscio, ForPressRelease.com, Global Trends Forum & India Creatives Industries Council As we transition into the future, let's carry forward the spirit of ''Digital Dynamics Unleashed.'' Together, we'll continue to reshape the world of marketing, unlocking new possibilities and opportunities within the dynamic digital sphere.

About Inkspell : Inkspell is a leading event management and marketing company dedicated to recognizing and celebrating excellence in various industries. Through a series of prestigious awards and summits, Inkspell aims to inspire and honor trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a significant impact in their respective fields.

