Maruti Suzuki expands Manesar plant capacity by 1 lakh units per year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 12:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has expanded the production capacity of its Manesar facility by one lakh units per annum.

The auto major has added a vehicle assembly line to the existing Plant-A of the three manufacturing plants functioning at Manesar, in Haryana.

''The new vehicle assembly line can manufacture 1 lakh units per annum,'' Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

With the additional assembly line, the total manufacturing capability at Manesar stands at 9 lakh vehicles per annum, it added.

''We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 1 lakh vehicles per year is a step towards this goal,'' MSI Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

It will help the company serve its customers faster and enhance the overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum, he added.

The company had inaugurated the Manesar facility in February 2007 with the start of Plant A.

As customer demand increased, the automaker added Plant-B in 2011 and Plant-C in 2013. MSI rolls out models like Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Celerio from the Manesar plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

