Google introduces AI Meetings and Messaging add-on for Workspace customers

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:12 IST
Image Credit: Google

At Google Cloud Next '24, Google today announced the AI Meetings and Messaging add-on for Workspace customers to have richer meetings and foster more meaningful collaboration.

Initially, the new add-on will give customers access to Google Meet features such as generative backgrounds, studio look, studio lighting, studio sound, and take notes for me (coming soon in Alpha) and real-time translated captions. In the future, the AI Meetings and Messaging add-on will also provide access to Gemini features in Google Chat such as on-demand conversation summaries and automatic translation of messages.

The AI Meetings and Messaging add-on is available for Business Starter, Standard, and Plus, Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus, Frontline Starter and Standard, Enterprise Essentials, Essentials Plus and Nonprofits.

Additionally, Google has announced an AI Security add-on for Google Workspace customers that gives customers more ways to work with AI that best suits the needs of their organization. It will be available for Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Enterprise Essentials and Essentials Plus, Frontline Starter and Standard and Google Workspace for Nonprofits.

Initially, the AI Security add-on will give customers access to the AI Classification capability in Google Drive, which allows IT teams to automatically and continuously identify, classify, and label sensitive files across the organization.

