Rashi Peripherals Receives Top Value-Added Distributor of the Year Award from the NVIDIA Partner Network

Rashi Peripherals Limited (''Rashi Peripherals'' or ''the Company'') (NSE: RPTECH; BSE 544119), India's fastest-growing distributor of global technology brands, is pleased to announce that it received the Top Value Added Distributor of the Year Award from the NVIDIA Partner Network. The company was honoured for demonstrating outstanding performance in driving NVIDIA high-performance AI and GPU-powered solutions to support enhanced computing in complex and data-intensive work environments. The award commemorates over seven years of robust work between Rashi Peripherals and NVIDIA. The company has helped position NVIDIA's cutting-edge technology and AI solutions in India. Rashi Peripherals has a dedicated team and a wide array of technology solutions portfolio to address the requirements of over 800 enterprise partners and 250 customers across education, data centers, media & entertainment, oil & gas, manufacturing and information technology verticals.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director of Rashi Peripherals, said, "We are honoured to receive the Top Value-Added Distributor of the Year award from the NVIDIA Partner Network at NVIDIA GTC. This accolade reflects our continuous value-added support to expanding the reach of NVIDIA technology in India. We have a robust distribution infrastructure of 50 branches and reach in 600+ cities across the country. With our eminent team and dedicated focus on data center business, we offer unique value proposition to enterprises that intend to harness the power of NVIDIA's data-center-scale offerings." About Rashi Peripherals Limited Incorporated in 1989, Rashi Peripherals Limited is among the leading national distribution partners for global technology brands in India in terms of revenue and distribution network*. With a pan India distribution network of 50 branches, 50 service centers and 63 warehouses, we cater to the technology requirements of over 8400 customers in 680 locations across India#. For More Information visit www.rptechindia.com.

*Source: Technopak Report | #As of September 30, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)