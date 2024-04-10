Left Menu

Experience breathtaking views of Adi Kailash and Om Parvat with Thomas Cook's new helicopter tour

Our aim is to redefine spiritual tourism in India, by unveiling hidden gems sacred sites while also ensuring accessibility, Rajeev Kale, President Country Head Holidays, MICE, Visa, at Thomas Cook India Limited said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 16:27 IST
Targeting the surge in demand for spiritual tourism, Thomas Cook India and its group firm SOTC Travel have partnered with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board to offer aerial darshans to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat, the company announced on Wednesday.

The five-day spiritual tour has been launched at a price of Rs 90,000 per person -- subsidized by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board.

The base camp for the tour will be Pithoragarh, in Uttarakhand. The darshans will start from the second day onwards. On the day-2 of the trip Manokamna temple darshan will be organised and on day-3 onwards there will be Adi Kailash & Om Parvat darshan.

Each batch of the five-day spiritual tour will consist of 14 persons.

Thomas Cook and SOTC's data indicates a significant demand of 100 per cent YoY for Spiritual Tourism.

The tour includes two helicopter darshans to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat, an ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) for journey to the Parvati Sarovar temple and all meals (vegetarian), according to the statement by Thomas Cook India Limited.

''We are honoured to partner with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board to introduce exceptional aerial tours to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat, offering our customers an enriching spiritual experience. Our aim is to redefine spiritual tourism in India, by unveiling hidden gems /sacred sites while also ensuring accessibility,'' Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, at Thomas Cook (India) Limited said.

