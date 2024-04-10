Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2024 17:31 IST
Garuda Aerospace secures maiden contract from ISRO
Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace on Wednesday said it has bagged the first order from ISRO for the supply of its cutting-edge quadcopter drones.

Equipped with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, the quadcopter drones would significantly enhance efficiency across the operations of the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, ISRO utilised the services of Garuda Aerospace in 2021 for sanitising its premises using drones, the city-based drone manufacturer said in a press release.

''Receiving an order from the esteemed Indian Space Research Organisation marks a monumental achievement for us. It showcases our dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence.'' Garuda Aerospace Founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

''We firmly believe that drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles will play a pivotal role in the space sector. Our partnership with ISRO not only validates our credibility but also solidifies our position as industry leaders,'' Jayaprakash added.

