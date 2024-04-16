Aerospace components maker JJG Aero raises Rs 100 crore

Aerospace components manufacturer JJG Aero has raised Rs 100 crore funding from CX Partners.

The funds will be used primarily for increasing its manufacturing capacity at its new facility, further vertical integration and other corporate initiatives, according to a release.

Established in 2008, the company specialises in manufacturing build-to-print high-precision machined components, with in-house special process finishing capabilities.

JJG Aero has three fully integrated manufacturing facilities near Bengaluru run by a team of 700 people, and is also setting up an additional facility dedicated to the aerospace segment, the release said.

