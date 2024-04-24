TikTok to suspend TikTok Lite's reward programme amid EU concerns
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:26 IST
TikTok will voluntarily suspend its new app TikTok Lite's reward programme while it works to address EU concerns, the company said on X social media platform on Wednesday.
The European Commission had given the ByteDance-owned company until today to address its concerns about the potentially addictive nature of the reward programme for children or face a temporary suspension of the feature.
