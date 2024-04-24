TikTok to suspend TikTok Lite's reward programme amid EU concerns

TikTok will voluntarily suspend its new app TikTok Lite's reward programme while it works to address EU concerns, the company said on X social media platform on Wednesday.

The European Commission had given the ByteDance-owned company until today to address its concerns about the potentially addictive nature of the reward programme for children or face a temporary suspension of the feature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)