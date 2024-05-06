Rapido Provides Complimentary Rides to Voting Booths in Hyderabad and Three Other Cities for May 13 Elections

Rapido, India's foremost commute app, on Monday said it pledges to provide free bike taxi, auto and cab rides to voters across Hyderabad and also Karimnagar, Khammam and Warangal on May 13, the polling day. Rapido is joining hands with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer to further encourage people to vote in the biggest festival of democracy. To that end, Rapido organised an event to raise voter awareness at the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LB) Stadium here in which was graced by the presence of Vikas Raj, CEO. On election day, voters can avail free rides on the Rapido app using the code 'VOTENOW' and get a free ride to exercise their democratic right. The initiative aims to facilitate residents' voting rights and ensure a more inclusive electoral process, the release said. This concerted effort aligns with Rapido's nationwide campaign, deploying over 10 lakh captains across more than 100 cities to provide free rides on election day, it further said. Rapido's Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said, ''We are undertaking this initiative to ensure that every voter in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Warangal can successfully fulfill their civic duty by casting their votes in the Indian General Election 2024.'' Rapido wants to specifically ensure that differently-abled and senior citizen voters have equitable access to exercise their democratic right. By extending free auto and cab rides to them, the ride app is redoubling its commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility, he added. Vikas Raj said ''Rapido's initiative to provide free rides to voters during the General Elections 2024 is a commendable step towards promoting voter participation and accessibility. By offering free commute to voters, especially the differently abled and senior citizens, Rapido is facilitating greater inclusivity and ensuring that every eligible citizen can exercise their democratic right.''

