Left Menu

Good process followed to select Romania’s small modular reactor site: IAEA mission

This mission assessed the progress on actions made by SNN and its subsidiary RoPower to address the recommendations of the 2022 SEED review mission.

IAEA | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:19 IST
Good process followed to select Romania’s small modular reactor site: IAEA mission
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The process followed to select the site for Romania’s first small modular reactor project complies with international safety standards, according to an IAEA mission.

The Doicești site, approximately 90 km northwest of the capital Bucharest, was selected by state energy company Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN) as the preferred site for the first Romanian small modular reactor (SMR) project. An IAEA SEED follow up mission recently reviewed the selection process of that site and its compliance with the IAEA Safety Standards.  This mission assessed the progress on actions made by SNN and its subsidiary RoPower to address the recommendations of the 2022 SEED review mission.

“The recommendation to select the Doicesti site was based on new site data collected to meet the criteria set out in IAEA Specific Safety Guide-35— Site Survey and Site Selection for Nuclear Installation. On the basis of the available knowledge, we can say with reasonable confidence that all potential site-related safety issues have been considered since the early stages of the project,” said Paolo Contri Team Leader for the review and Head of the IAEA External Events Safety Section.

Back in August 2022, an IAEA team of experts reviewed the site selection process upon request of SNN. It was the first ever IAEA SEED mission to review the selection process for an SMR site. SNN presented the overall site selection process conducted at 27 sites in Romania, identifying 9 candidate sites and summarized the rationale for the selection of the preferred site —Doicesti.

The SEED mission review of the SNN efforts to site a state-of-the-art SMR project included a thorough evaluation, according to the IAEA safety standards, of both the technology aspects and site selection criteria that were considered by SNN, which resulted in the final selection of the Doicesti site, Contri highlighted.

This follow-up review mission was organized and conducted in a manner very similar to the main SEED review missions, on the basis of new site investigations performed by RoPower, newly collected hazard data and a review of the site selection process. The IAEA team concluded that all recommendations issued at the main mission in 2022 have been addressed.

The effort made by SNN to conduct an objective, feasible and safety-oriented site selection process in Romania was welcomed by the IAEA team. “Our approach is a reflection of the SNN commitment to safety and its firm decision to minimize the risk by addressing safety issues at early stages to enable the smooth and safe project implementation,” Cosmin Ghita, Chief Executive Officer, SNN highlighted.

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024