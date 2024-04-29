Left Menu

Boss of battery giant CATL visits Elon Musk's hotel in Beijing - Reuters witness

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 08:33 IST
Boss of battery giant CATL visits Elon Musk's hotel in Beijing - Reuters witness
The chairman of Chinese battery giant CATL visited a hotel in Beijing on Monday where Elon Musk is staying, after the Tesla CEO arrived in the Chinese capital a day ago on an unannounced visit.

Robin Zeng came out of an elevator and shook hands with two top Tesla China executives waiting in the lobby, Tom Zhu and Grace Tao, according to a Reuters witness. CATL is a key battery supplier to Tesla.

CATL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

