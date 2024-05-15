New Caledonia: French government mulls state of emergency, AP reports
PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:34 IST
French president's office says government to consider imposing state of emergency in Pacific territory of New Caledonia, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's April factory activity grows at slower pace
El Salvador's Congress Approves Constitution Changes Criticized for Undermining Democracy
China's factory, services activity growth slows in April
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 30
Real Madrid Boss Apologizes for Lingering German Following Bayern Return