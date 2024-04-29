Oister Global Unveils Substantial Fund for Growth-Oriented Technology Ventures
Investment firm Oister Global on Monday announced a Rs 440-crore fund that aims to fuel emerging technology-led innovations and various sunrise sectors in the country.
The Oister India Pinnacle Fund (OIPF) seeks to back both established consumption-driven sectors and emerging technology-led innovative sectors, a company statement said.
''Oister's Rs 440-crore fund (including Rs 190-crore greenshoe option) targets investments in fund houses across early (pre-Series A, Series A), growth (Series B, C), and late-stage (Series D onwards) venture capital and private equity funds,'' it said.
Oister Global co-CEO and co-founder Rohit Bhayana said the fund is a versatile blend of venture capital, growth equity, and private equity.
''Oister Global's new fund is strategically designed to capitalise on India's consumption-driven growth,'' he said.
In the next two years, Oister aims to inject Rs 4,500 crore into India's VC/PE ecosystem and plans to launch a private credit fund in the next quarter, according to the statement.
Oister has previously invested in marquee funds like Blume Ventures and Stride Ventures.
