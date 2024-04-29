Oister Global Unveils Substantial Fund for Growth-Oriented Technology Ventures

Investment firm Oister Global on Monday announced a Rs 440-crore fund that aims to fuel emerging technology-led innovations and various sunrise sectors in the country.

The Oister India Pinnacle Fund (OIPF) seeks to back both established consumption-driven sectors and emerging technology-led innovative sectors, a company statement said.

''Oister's Rs 440-crore fund (including Rs 190-crore greenshoe option) targets investments in fund houses across early (pre-Series A, Series A), growth (Series B, C), and late-stage (Series D onwards) venture capital and private equity funds,'' it said.

Oister Global co-CEO and co-founder Rohit Bhayana said the fund is a versatile blend of venture capital, growth equity, and private equity.

''Oister Global's new fund is strategically designed to capitalise on India's consumption-driven growth,'' he said.

In the next two years, Oister aims to inject Rs 4,500 crore into India's VC/PE ecosystem and plans to launch a private credit fund in the next quarter, according to the statement.

Oister has previously invested in marquee funds like Blume Ventures and Stride Ventures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)