Punjab: Jailed pro-Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh enters poll fray from Khadoor Sahib as independent

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has accepted the nomination of pro-Khalistani separatist and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh to contest from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency as an independent candidate. As per the ECI data, the nomination was filed on May 10. Amritpal Singh is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail, Assam.

Earlier in April this year, Singh's mother claimed that the pro-Khalistani leader had "pressure" to contest the polls. "Pressure was being put on Amritpal Singh to contest the elections and now he is going to start his political innings from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. This election will not be fought by him on the platform of any party. This election will be fought as an independent candidate," Balwinder Kaur told media in April earlier this year.

The pro-Khalistani leader was arrested by Punjab police in April last year, weeks after evading police for over a month and the stringent National Security Act was invoked against him. He and nine of his associates are currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail. The Khadoor Sahib seat was won by the Congress' Jasbir Singh Gill in 2019. The Congress has nominated Kuldeep Singh Zira for the seat while the BJP has nominated Manjit Singh Manna. Laljit Singh Bhullar will represent the AAP and the Akali Dal will be represented by Virsa Singh Valtoha.

Voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab is scheduled to be held on June 1 in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

