BHP adviser canvassing investor views on improved Anglo bid, sources say

An adviser to BHP on its $39 billion Anglo American bid is seeking views from some of its shareholders as the miner weighs making a revised offer after its initial proposal was rejected last week, sources said.

UBS has begun booking meetings with fund managers for this week, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. One said they would discuss the structure of a potential revised offer from BHP. The views being sought from BHP investors is a parallel process to the discussions BHP executives are having with some shareholders, the first source said. The talks indicate the effort that BHP is making to fine tune a new proposal for Anglo.

The world's largest listed mining group is considering making an improved offer for Anglo, Reuters reported over the weekend citing a source. The investor meetings being sought by UBS will focus on gaining granular details on how the miner's shareholders think a second bid should be structured, the first source said. That feedback would then be given back to BHP, the source added.

The sources declined to be named as the information being discussed was not public. BHP and Anglo declined to comment. UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anglo shares in London were up 1.87% on Monday to 26.92 pounds. BHP shares closed 0.42% lower at A$42.97 in Australia.

