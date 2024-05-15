No place for violence in politics, Germany's Scholz says after Slovak PM shooting

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed shock at the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday, saying that violence had no place in European politics.

"News of the cowardly assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Fico shocks me deeply. Violence must have no place in European politics," Scholz posted on social media platform X. (Writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by Matthias Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)