Left Menu

Zupee Launches 'Extra Winnings' Campaign, Enlists Harbhajan Singh and Jatin Sapru as Brand Ambassadors

Zupee unveiled its latest campaign, Extra Winnings, featuring the renowned duo Harbhajan Singh and Jatin Sapru engaging in a battle of wits. The campaign, designed around the theme of Extra Winnings, merges the realms of Cricket and Ludo, showcasing the dynamic synergy between the two.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-04-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 14:41 IST
Zupee Launches 'Extra Winnings' Campaign, Enlists Harbhajan Singh and Jatin Sapru as Brand Ambassadors

Zupee unveiled its latest campaign, 'Extra Winnings,' featuring the renowned duo Harbhajan Singh and Jatin Sapru engaging in a battle of wits. The campaign, designed around the theme of 'Extra Winnings,' merges the realms of Cricket and Ludo, showcasing the dynamic synergy between the two. Video link. The campaign features a series of brand films capturing the playful camaraderie between Harbhajan and Jatin as they exchange witty banter about Cricket and Ludo. In a unique twist, the cricket experts challenge each other to Ludo battles during Cricket match breaks, illustrating how one can maximize those in-between moments by winning on Zupee ludo.

Embodying the core theme of 'Extra Winnings,' the videos highlight the continuous thrill of winning, ensuring the excitement never ends. Zupee's 'Extra Winnings' campaign will be broadcasted across major TV and digital platforms, including JioCinema, offering cricket enthusiasts and gamers an opportunity to indulge in skill-based gaming during the T20 season.

As the forefront runner in skill-based gaming in India's flourishing online gaming landscape, the Zupee Ludo App beckons players to embark on a journey of skill enhancement. Since its inception in 2018, Zupee has experienced phenomenal growth, establishing itself as a leading force in the skill-based Ludo segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024