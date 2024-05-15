‘Mo Booth’ mobile app launched for voters of Odisha’s Khurda district

Odisha chief electoral officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Wednesday launched 'Mo Booth' mobile application through which voters can easily find the name and route to their polling stations. ''Using the app, voters of Khurda district including Bhubaneswar city can know about their booth, its location and direction,'' Dhal added.

The app now offers a feature enabling citizens to check the current queue size in real-time. ''The booth level officer will periodically update the number of voters in the queue, which will be instantly accessible to citizens and other officials. This data will be refreshed every 15 minutes to ensure accurate information availability,'' he added.

