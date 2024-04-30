Chinese coast guard says 'expelled' Philippine coast guard ship, vessels at Scarborough Shoal, state media
Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2024 08:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 08:44 IST
China's coast guard said on Tuesday it "expelled" a Philippine coast guard ship and vessels from waters adjacent to the Scarborough Shoal, Chinese state media reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU set to start China probe on medical device procurement, Bloomberg News reports
Germany's Scholz in China: we want fair auto market but no dumping
Sephora appoints Xia Ding as Managing Director of Sephora Greater China
High risk of animal-to-human diseases developing in some China fur farms, animal protection group says
Germany's Scholz in China: we want fair auto market but no dumping