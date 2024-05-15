Unseasonal rains lash parts of Gujarat on third straight day

On the third straight day, unseasonal rains lashed parts of Gujarat on Wednesday and the meteorological department has forecast more showers.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light rains along with thunderstorms are expected in several districts of the state in the next two days.

Moderate to light rains were recorded in Saurashtra and Kutch regions as well as in Dangs district, said a release by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

Between 6 am and 6 pm on Wednesday, Muli taluka of Surendranagar district received 50 mm of rains. It was followed by 33 mm in Nakhatrana taluka in Kutch, 17 mm in Wadhwan taluka of Surendranagar, Ahwa taluka of Dangs (11 mm), Thangadh of Surendranagar (10 mm) and Waghai of Dangs (8 mm), it said.

Light showers were recorded in parts of Junagadh, Rajkot and Amreli districts during the day, said the release.

In its latest forecast, the IMD said light rains would occur ''at isolated places in the south Gujarat region and in Saurashtra, including Rajkot, Amreli and Gir Somnath'' district on May 16.

On May 17, light showers may occur at isolated places in south Gujarat, while weather in other parts of the state is likely to remain dry, according to the weather office.

