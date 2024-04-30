Meet first cohort of Google for Startups Growth Academy: Women in AI in MENA

Google today announced the first cohort of the Google for Startups Growth Academy: Women in AI program aimed at supporting high-potential AI startups based in the Middle East and North Africa.

Run in collaboration with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of AI in the UAE, this six-week equity-free is aimed at providing women-led startups leveraging AI with essential growth skills, internationalization strategies, and Google tools to help them scale and innovate responsibly.

The program, which kicked off last week in Dubai, features a series of workshops, mentoring, and networking events to help founders develop data-driven strategies for acquiring new customers and partnerships, tools to innovate responsibly with emerging technologies and expand into new markets.

Meet the 10 women-led startups that have joined the first cohort of Google for Startups Growth Academy: Women in AI program in the MENA region: