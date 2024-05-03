Left Menu

Survey Finds Majority of Indians Are New to Podcasts

India has surged to become the third-largest market for podcast listeners globally, yet only 12 per cent of Indians are currently engaged, leaving a vast untapped audience waiting to be explored, the report prepared by UNPAC Research OPC in support of Ideabrew Studios said.

According to the report, around 82 per cent of respondents were initially unaware of podcasts, highlighting a significant opportunity for awareness-building efforts.

''78 per cent of consumers discovered podcasts less than a year ago, indicating a recent surge in interest,'' the report, The Podcast Pulse: Unveiling India's Podcast Landscape, stated. India has surged to become the third-largest market for podcast listeners globally, yet only 12 per cent of Indians are currently engaged, leaving a vast untapped audience waiting to be explored, the report prepared by UNPAC Research (OPC) in support of Ideabrew Studios said. Authenticity and vulnerability in podcast conversations are highly valued by listeners, fostering a deeper connection with hosts and content, it said. The report is based on responses from 2,170 individuals across 10 cities in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, Patna, and Jaipur, the report gauged awareness and listenership statistics. Additionally, detailed interviews with 1,800 active listeners provided invaluable insights into their behaviour and preferences. Sheetal Choksi, Director, UNPAC Research said that the Podcast Pulse is a comprehensive report on podcast consumption in India. Regional podcasts are identified as a driving force in shaping the industry's future, offering audiences a more relatable and culturally resonant listening experience, he added.

The Unpac Research (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. is a full service qualitative research agency. Ideabrew Studios is a podcast production and full-service content solutions company.

