Spotlight on Contemporary Indian Art: 'Anand-A-Raas' Exhibition Captivates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 15:49 IST
Embodying the vibrant spirit of contemporary Indian art, an ongoing art exhibition, ''Anand-A-Raas'', here in the national capital features works by artists from across India, including Douglas John, Vivek Kumavat, Deveshi Goswami, and Umika Mehediratta.

The three-day art show at Travancore Palace invites spectators to traverse through a diverse array of themes, from surreal landscapes and creative interpretations of folklore to cultural heritage and personal experiences.

It is organised by India on Canvas in collaboration with KHUSHII Art LLP and Gallery West End.

In addition to the artistic festivities, the event leverages this platform to support a noble cause with KHUSHII, the NGO dedicated to the welfare and education of underprivileged children.

It has set an ambitious goal of reaching out to 2,50,000 kids by 2025.

''We are thrilled to showcase the works of talented artists from around India, each piece resonating with its unique charm and narrative. Together, we can inspire positive change and create a brighter future for generations to come. Your encouragement will not only enrich the experience but also contribute to the advancement of our collective mission," said Harveen Kapoor, the founder of KHUSHII.

The event also offers the visitors an immersive experience, with interactive elements allowing the audience to engage directly with select artworks and the opportunity to acquire these masterpieces to adorn their personal spaces.

The exhibition will come to a close on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

