Left Menu

Berkshire posts record operating profit, net declines

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc posted a record quarterly profit on Saturday, bolstered by a significant increase in income from insurance underwriting. Berkshire said net income fell 64%, reflecting much lower unrealized gains from its common stock holdings as the share price of Apple declined. Net income fell to $12.7 billion, or $8,838 per share, from $35.5 billion.

Reuters | Omaha | Updated: 04-05-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 17:42 IST
Berkshire posts record operating profit, net declines
  • Country:
  • United States

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc posted a record quarterly profit on Saturday, bolstered by a significant increase in income from insurance underwriting. Berkshire said net income fell 64%, reflecting much lower unrealized gains from its common stock holdings as the share price of Apple declined. It also repurchased $2.6 billion of its own stock.

First-quarter operating profit rose 39% to $11.22 billion, or about $7,807 per Class A share, from $8.07 billion a year earlier. Net income fell to $12.7 billion, or $8,838 per share, from $35.5 billion. An accounting rule requires Berkshire to report unrealized gains and losses with net results, and Buffett urges investors to ignore the resulting volatility.

The results were released ahead of Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, part of a weekend that draws tens of thousands of people to the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024