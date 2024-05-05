Mahindra, Tata Motors Secure Unprecedented Patent Approvals in FY24

Domestic automobile majors Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors have received a record number of patent approvals for a wide spectrum of product and process innovations in the last financial year.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) received 674 approvals, its best-ever annual performance, while Tata Motors also witnessed the grant of 333 patents during the 2023-24 financial year.

M&M said it has received a record 674 patents in 2023-24, with the majority coming in from the Indian Patent office.

''We understand the importance of being future-ready; therefore, we have made significant R&D investments to ensure that we stay ahead of the curve in terms of technology and talent,'' M&M ED & CEO (Auto & Farm Sectors) Rajesh Jejurikar said.

The auto major has so far been conferred 1,185 patents across multiple geographies.

As of March 31, 2024, the company has 193 applications awaiting patent approval. Cumulatively, it has filed 2,212 patent applications to date.

M&M's patents cover a range of functions, such as powertrain (ICE & EV), vehicle mechanical systems, electronics, manufacturing processes, electric tractors, and advanced engineering, among others.

Tata Motors also received its highest-ever grant of 333 patents during the last fiscal, taking its total tally of granted patents to over 850.

The company has also filed 222 patents and 117 design applications in FY24, the highest in its history.

The filings span across a wide spectrum of product and process innovations, addressing key automotive megatrends such as connectivity, electrification, sustainability, and safety (CESS).

The patents also cover various vehicle systems such as powertrain, suspension, brakes and emission control.

Tata Motors President & Chief Technology Officer Rajendra Petkar said, with a record number of patents filed and granted, the company continues to redefine automotive excellence.

''As mobility evolves, Tata Motors remains at the forefront, shaping a smarter, more connected future for all,'' he added.

