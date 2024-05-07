Left Menu

Client Associates Secures Rs. 500 Crore Funding for Alternate Fund Targeting Startups

Wealth management firm Client Associates raised Rs 300 crore for its alternate fund, CAAF, targeting startups. The fund aims to reach Rs 500 crore with an additional Rs 200 crore in the current fiscal. The fund targets early to growth-stage startups in consumer, financials, and related sectors. Client Associates manages USD 5.5 billion in assets and plans to deploy the fund over four years. CAAF will invest Rs 10-50 crore per company in a portfolio of 12-15 startups, exploring potential pre-IPO opportunities for value creation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 17:29 IST
Client Associates Secures Rs. 500 Crore Funding for Alternate Fund Targeting Startups
  • Country:
  • India

Wealth management company Client Associates on Tuesday said it raised Rs 300 crore for its maiden alternate fund CAAF, meant for investment in startups, and is looking to add another Rs 200 crore in this fiscal.

The first round of funding saw participation from domestic family offices and ultra high net-worth individuals (UHNIs), primarily comprising existing relationships of Client Associates.

''With the first close at about Rs 300 crore of the company's AIF Cat II, Client Associates is now targeting to achieve overall commitments of up to around Rs 500 crore by exercising the green shoe option of Rs 200 crore and concluding the same during the ongoing financial year,'' the firm said in a statement.

Client Associates said it has assets under advisory (AUA) of about USD 5.5 billion and serves over 1,100 relationships with HNIs and UHNIs families in India.

''CAAF (Client Associates Alternate Fund) represents a significant milestone for us as we venture into the realm of asset management,'' Client Associates co-founder Himanshu Kohli said.

The company has five years for deployment of the fund but it plans to deploy within four years from the first close, Kolhi said.

CAAF's investment strategy focuses on identifying and supporting startups in the early to growth stage predominantly in the consumer and consumer-related sectors, along with financial services.

''The fund aims to construct a robust portfolio comprising 12-15 carefully selected companies, with planned investments ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 50 crore per company. Furthermore, CAAF will selectively explore later-stage opportunities (pre-IPO) where it feels there could be value creation opportunities for its Limited Partners (LPs),'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024