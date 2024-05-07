NSE to Host Mock Trading Session on May 18 to Enhance Readiness for Disruptions

Left Menu

NSE to hold special trading session on May 18 to test disaster recovery capabilities. The session will involve a live switchover from the primary to disaster recovery site to assess readiness for handling major disruptions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 17:57 IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it will conduct a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18 to check its preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

The special live trading session will have an intra-day switchover from the Primary Site (PR) to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site.

In a circular, the exchange said there will be two sessions -- the first from 9:15 am to 10 am from the PR, and the second from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm from the DR site.

During the special session, all securities, including those on which derivative products are available, will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent. Securities already in the 2 per cent or lower price band will continue to be available in the respective bands.

''Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in equity and equity derivatives segments,'' NSE said in a circular.

Earlier, NSE and BSE conducted similar trading sessions on March 2.

These sessions are being conducted based on specific discussions with markets regulator Sebi and their technical advisory committee with a view to assessing the preparedness of market infrastructure institutions like exchanges to handle any unforeseen event impacting their operations and restore operations from the DR site within the stipulated time.

Typically, switching to the DR site is done to ensure business continuity in the case of a major disruption or failure at the primary site.

