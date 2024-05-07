Left Menu

Empower Moms with Financial Freedom This Mother's Day: Explore Smart Choices on Bajaj Markets

As Mothers Day approaches, Bajaj Markets, a leading financial marketplace, offers a range of solutions to help individuals celebrate their mothers in a truly meaningful way. Secure her future, add a bit of convenience to her shopping experiences, or sponsor a special trip - do something truly special and memorable

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:02 IST
As Mother's Day approaches, Bajaj Markets, a leading financial marketplace, offers a range of solutions to help individuals celebrate their mothers in a truly meaningful way. Secure her future, add a bit of convenience to her shopping experiences, or sponsor a special trip - do something truly special and memorable! Gift her Convenience with Credit Cards Those who want their mother to shop as per her needs, can choose from 30+ credit cards on Bajaj Markets. With these credit card options, she can shop, make purchases, and enjoy financial independence. Some cards may offer up to 12X reward points! Sponsor a Special Trip with Personal Loans A special trip with mom can be unforgettable, with memories that last a lifetime. Those looking to make this dream trip a reality can get started, right away. A personal loan on Bajaj Markets can bring the last-minute travel plans and expenses within one's reach. Get a personal loan of up to Rs. 50 Lakhs with interest rates starting from just 9.99%. With flexible tenures and disbursals within a few minutes, a memorable vacation is just a few clicks away. Plan for a Secure Future with Investment Options Individuals can choose from different investment options for their mother, on Bajaj Markets. These include fixed deposits, mutual funds, and US stocks, to name a few. With different choices to suit her diverse needs, one can ensure a stable foundation and consistent growth of savings for their mom. While beautiful flowers and thoughtful gifts are a tradition, leave a lasting impact this Mother's Day. Those looking to showcase their love in a way that truly resonates, can explore different financial solutions on Bajaj Markets.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services, it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency. Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

