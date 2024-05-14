PM Modi's Declared Assets Total Rs 3 Crore, Mostly in Fixed Deposits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi possesses assets amounting to a little over Rs 3 crore, most of it in bank fixed deposits, according to his election affidavit.

As required, Modi submitted the affidavit while filing his nomination papers Tuesday as an election candidate from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, a seat he has held twice earlier.

According to the affidavit displayed on the Election Commission website, his movable assets are worth Rs 3,02,06,889. Most of this amount is in the form of fixed deposits with the State Bank of India that total over 2.85 crore.

Other assets include four gold rings weighing 45 grams valued at Rs 2.67 lakh, cash in hand totalling Rs 52,920, National Savings Certificates worth Rs 9.12 lakh and income tax deduction of Rs 3.33 lakh for the past financial year.

Under "immovable assets", the affidavit says ''Nil''. Typically, land and houses fall under this category.

Jashodaben is mentioned as Modi's spouse. On assets held by her, the document says ''Not known''. The two live apart.

No criminal case is pending against Modi, nor has he been convicted of any crime, according to the document. There are no liabilities due to the government.

The prime minister is described as a resident of Ahmedabad, and his profession as public life and political activity.

He did his SSC in 1967, got a BA degree from Delhi University in 1978 and an MA from Gujarat University in 1983.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Modi had declared assets worth Rs 2.5 crore including a residential plot in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, fixed deposits of Rs 1.27 crore and Rs 38,750 cash in hand.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he disclosed total assets of Rs 1.65 crore.

The PM has a website and is on Facebook, microblogging site X, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp, according to the affidavit.

