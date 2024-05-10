US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, focus on comments from Fed officials
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials to get more clarity on the U.S. monetary policy path, after economic data this week supported bets of interest rate cuts.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.8 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 39466.52. The S&P 500 rose 11.4 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 5225.49, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 42.8 points, or 0.26%, to 16389.024 at the opening bell.
