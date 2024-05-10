Left Menu

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO soars 25.49 times on final day of subscription

Aadhar Housing Finance's IPO received 25.49 times oversubscription, with QIBs subscribing 72.78 times, non-institutional investors 16.50 times, and retail investors 2.46 times. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,000 crore and an OFS of Rs 2,000 crore by Blackstone Group Inc. affiliate BCP Topco VII Pte Ltd. Aadhar Housing Finance plans to use Rs 750 crore for onward lending and general corporate purposes. The company offers mortgage loans to economically weaker and low-to-middle-income customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:36 IST
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO soars 25.49 times on final day of subscription
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Aadhar Housing Finance, which is backed by private equity major Blackstone, received 25.49 times subscription on the closing day of the share-sale on Friday.

The Rs 3,000 crore initial share-sale received bids for 1,78,65,45,247 shares against 7,00,89,373 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part fetched 72.78 times subscription and the portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 16.50 times. The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 2.46 times subscription.

The IPO of Aadhar Housing Finance is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an OFS (Offer for Sale) of Rs 2,000 crore by promoter BCP Topco VII Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Blackstone Group Inc.

The three-day IPO had a price range of Rs 300-315 a share.

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd on Tuesday said it has mobilised Rs 898 crore from anchor investors.

The company plans to utilise Rs 750 crore of the fresh issue proceeds to meet future capital requirements towards onward lending, while a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Aadhar Housing Finance offers a range of mortgage-related loan products, including loans for residential property purchase and construction; home improvement and extension loans; and loans for commercial property construction and acquisition.

The housing finance company is focused on the low-income housing segment, serving economically weaker and low-to-middle-income customers, who require small-ticket mortgage loans. It has a network of 471 branches, including 91 sales offices, as of September 30, 2023.

The company benefits from the resources, relationships and expertise of Blackstone, one of the world's leading investment firms.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), and SBI Capital Markets are the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024